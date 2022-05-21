From Capricorn to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs with poor fashion sense

There are some girls who don't like barbies or want to look like them. Dressing is a form of comfort for them, and they refuse to accept it as a form of luxury. Instead of clothes, they would rather spend their money on food, vacations, and movies. Sometimes girls wear something which according to them looks trendy but in reality looks very awkward and doesn’t suit them. They may be referred to as outdated or old-fashioned. Because someone on the spectrum who is low-maintenance is the polar opposite of a fashionista.

Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs with low maintenance fashion sense.

Capricorn

Capricorns are sophisticated and stylish. They will never, however, sacrifice comfort for fashion. Their closet is full of clean-cut solid pieces, functional clothing, and simple basics. They rarely have time to invest their energies in a meaningful fashion because they are always preoccupied with work and future goals.

Sagittarius

They only put forth the effort to dress well if it is worth the rut; otherwise, they are completely disinterested in fashion. Their clothing has no particular pattern and is mostly casual in style. They rarely venture outside of their comfort zone and have no desire to create the wardrobe of their dreams.

Gemini

Gemini doesn’t like fashion. Gemini is not a sign that is preoccupied with appearances. It makes no difference what they wear as long as they aren't naked in public! They're accustomed to wearing just one pair of their favourite sneakers with every outfit. And makeup doesn’t excite them all. They literally fail to understand the significance of half of the items.

Virgo

The zodiac sign Virgo is the least fashionable. They're the kind of people who dresses in the dark! They don't keep up with the latest trends, and it shows! Being an earth sign, they have a preference for very earth-toned, tailored pieces which are minimalistic in look. They don’t like to experiment with their style and they never fall for any flashy trends.

It's easy to romanticise past decades' fashion as always inspiring, elegant, and magical but bad fashion for these zodiac signs has existed since the dawn of time.

