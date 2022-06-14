How many years did it take to make Brahmastra?

Brahmastra is one of the most important movies that Indian Cinema has ever visible and is touted to be a spectacle to look at out for. The movie is Ayan Mukerji's ardour venture and has taken more than five years to make with a lot of effort. It ultimately showed its launch on September 9, 2022.





At least they're making a movie which is a fantasy Superhero type. I hope this sets a good precedence for future endeavours. I really really hope that this movie becomes successful irrespective of how good or bad it is ..then there's a possibility of making great stuff in this genre in the future because if this movie fails then you can pretty much expect the end of this genre in Bollywood which I don't want to see at all.







