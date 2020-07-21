EXCLUSIVE: Is THIS the new tagline for Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14?

The makers intend to bring Bigg Boss 14 by September end to the audience and many contestants are being considered currently. From Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, to Mishal Raheja and Sugandha Mishra, many names have popped in.

will soon be shooting for his promo for Bigg Boss 14 from his farmhouse, as per sources. The makers intend to bring the new season by September end to the audience and many contestants are being considered currently. From Nia Sharma, to Mishal Raheja and Sugandha Mishra, many names have popped in. Pinkvilla has learnt that the show will be inspired by the lockdown and now we have also learnt the tentative tagline for this season.

A source reveals, "Like last year, it was Bigg Boss 13 Tedha, the 14th season will be called Rocking. The tagline considered is "Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking." Yes, you read it right! Well, the makers are surely making sure to up the entertainment quotient in these trying times. All eyes are on every detail about the 14th season given that many changes have been made keeping lockdown and coronavirus in mind.

Earlier, we had reported that hygiene would be one of the biggest points in the contract. If the contestants fail to keep the hygiene, they would be disqualified immediately. Also, Salman Khan's show won't have any contestant who has international travel history for this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision has been taken to ensure the supreme safety of all the contestants.

Salman Khan, however, might not come on set at all to shoot. According to the buzz, he will shoot everything from his farmhouse.

