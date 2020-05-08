Keh Gayi Sorry Teaser: Fans can't wait for the full music video featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill

The teaser of Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's upcoming music video dropped today and well, fans are mighty excited for the full song. Check out the video and reactions here.

Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's music video, Keh Gayi Sorry has been creating a lot of buzz since the last two days as the poster was revealed. While the announcement sure came across as quite the happy piece of news for fans who have been waiting to see them. And now, all that there is to do is to wait for the music video to release and we have a date. The song will be out on May 12, 2020, but we do have a teaser to share.

A couple of hours back, we came across the teaser of the video and it looks like it would be a promising one after all. It shows a phone conversation between Shehnaaz and Jassie and shows how the former is telling the later sorry, saying how things are not working out. While the theme of the song was clearly understood with the title itself, the teaser does after all gives us a closer look at what will it have after all. And as it turns out, fans have definitely loved it and can't wait for the whole song.

Check out the teaser and some fan reactions here:

Saw it ..... n it is just so beautiful ,, eagerly waiting for the full song . Our best wishes are always there love u #ishehnaaz_gill and #SidNaaz — deepathakur (@deepath14845416) May 8, 2020

We love it jassie and ur chemistry with shehnaaz gill ...#KehGayiSorryTeaserOut — Ganja ki Factory (@SushKiJawani1) May 8, 2020

It's beautiful bt sirf 3 mint ka song sir thoda to or hona chahiye tha Na #KehGayiSorryTeaserOut — Ahaana choudhary (@Akanksh65991894) May 8, 2020

Can't wait . Can 12th may be soon — Bhula Dunga (@Nyishi2) May 8, 2020

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill shares photo with Sidharth Shukla and we wonder if she is missing him

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was also seen in a music video with Sidharth Shukla and it managed to definitely leave the fans gushing over their chemistry. Both Sid and Shehnaaz are the best of friends and fans have been shipping them for the longest time now, however, they do look amazing together on screen and Bhula Dunga is proof of that.

