Beetlejuice 2: Release date, cast, filming updates, and everything about the Jenna Ortega movie

After over three decades since the release of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice, fans are thrilled that a sequel is finally in the works. The upcoming film, Beetlejuice 2, features the return of iconic cast members and introduces new faces. With filming already underway, glimpses of key scenes have been shared, building excitement among eager audiences.

Cast and crew reunite for the sequel of Beetlejuice

The sequel brings back beloved cast members from the original film, including Winona Ryder reprising her role as Lydia Deetz, and Michael Keaton donning the iconic character Betelgeuse once again. Additionally, Catherine O'Hara and Geena Davis are set to return as Delia and Charles Deetz, respectively. Excitingly, Jenna Ortega, one of Hollywood's rising stars, joins the cast as the daughter of Lydia Deetz. Director Tim Burton expressed his enthusiasm for revisiting the beloved characters, emphasizing that the sequel would remain true to the spirit of the original.

Filming updates and on-set sightings

Filming for Beetlejuice 2 commenced in May 2023 despite the ongoing writers' strike. Winona Ryder was spotted back in character as Lydia Deetz in Hertfordshire, England, on May 18, retaining her signature spiky hair and vampy makeup look. Recent sightings on July 5 revealed Jenna Ortega and Winona filming a wedding scene for the sequel, showcasing Jenna in a white tulle gown with added pink accents and Winona donning a black parka.

Beetlejuice, released in 1988, became a massive hit and earned an Academy Award for Best Makeup. Its success led to an animated TV series, video games, and a Broadway stage musical adaptation. While plot details for Beetlejuice 2 remain under wraps, it is expected to pick up years after the events of the first film. Fans await the continuation of the Deetzes and Maitlands' story, with Betelgeuse possibly causing mischief in the afterlife waiting room.

With the reunion of the original cast, the visionary direction of Tim Burton, and the addition of talented newcomers, Beetlejuice 2 promises to deliver a sequel that captures the essence of the beloved original while exploring new and exciting narratives. As filming progresses and details emerge, anticipation continues to grow for the highly-anticipated release of Beetlejuice 2 in 2024, offering fans a chance to revisit the eccentric world of Betelgeuse and his supernatural adventures.

