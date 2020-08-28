EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry on fiance Orlando Bloom's reaction to Smile, seeking music advice from actor's son Flynn

In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Katy Perry revealed what Orlando Bloom thought about her new album Smile while also confessing to taking advice, when it comes to her songs, from The Lord of the Rings star's son Flynn Bloom, 9.

Katy Perry will definitely be on cloud nine right now as she recently welcomed a baby girl with fiance Orlando Bloom. The proud parents named their daughter Daisy Dove Flynn and shared the happy news via a joint announcement. Moreover, Katy also made her fans super happy when she finally dropped the eagerly-awaited album Smile that features some of her best work to date. Pinkvilla got the opportunity to have an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with the 35-year-old singer where she got candid about her most personal album and also revealed Bloom's reaction to Smile.

"He hasn't heard the whole thing. I don't think I've actually sat him down and said, 'listen to this record.' But, he's heard almost every single song but I'm gonna make him do it. I promise you. I'm gonna take him on a long drive and make him listen," Perry revealed and added, "For instance, he doesn't sit me down and say, 'Watch every single movie of mine that comes out.' But we do! I will ask his opinion and I'm sure he's heard, probably 11 out of 12 songs if not all of them but I value his opinion and he values mine. I always come to him when I have a question about what I want to know... I want some feedback. I want some real feedback and he's a different demographic. He's male. He's 43."

Katy confessed that she actually takes music advice from Orlando's nine-year-old son Flynn Bloom. "But actually, his nine-year-old son is someone I ask a lot of questions to. I'll say, 'Flynn, here's three songs. What do you think? Which one's your favourite?' So, he picked Never Really Over last year when he was eight. He said, 'That song is the best song to go with and you need to go with that song.' And, he was right," the Daisies singer disclosed.

Check out Katy Perry's interview with Pinkvilla below:

