House Of The Dragon star Emily Carey REVEALS she was 'scared' to do intimate scenes with older co-star

In a recent chat with Newsweek, per ET Canada, the House of the Dragon teen star Emily Carey revealed that she was apprehensive about filming intimate scenes with her much-older co-star Paddy Considine. Carey plays the role of young Alicent Hightower who is married to a much-elderly King Viserys played by Considine.

In the latest episode of the series, fans got a peak at some of these cringe-worthy intimate scenes between the two in one scene Hightower bathes the King and in another, she lies motionless as King Viserys engages in involuntary intercourse. Carey revealed that she was "scared" of the scenes when she read the script at the age of 17, though when she did take part in it she was 18. The actress praised her intimacy coordinator and shared, "It scared me because at that point I still hadn’t met Paddy, I didn’t know how much of a joy he was and how easy he was going to make [the scene], and all I saw was, you know, a 47-year-old man and me, I was a bit concerned."