House Of The Dragon star Emily Carey REVEALS she was 'scared' to do intimate scenes with older co-star
Teen star from the House of the Dragon cast opens up about filming intimate scenes for the series.
In a recent chat with Newsweek, per ET Canada, the House of the Dragon teen star Emily Carey revealed that she was apprehensive about filming intimate scenes with her much-older co-star Paddy Considine. Carey plays the role of young Alicent Hightower who is married to a much-elderly King Viserys played by Considine.
In the latest episode of the series, fans got a peak at some of these cringe-worthy intimate scenes between the two in one scene Hightower bathes the King and in another, she lies motionless as King Viserys engages in involuntary intercourse. Carey revealed that she was "scared" of the scenes when she read the script at the age of 17, though when she did take part in it she was 18. The actress praised her intimacy coordinator and shared, "It scared me because at that point I still hadn’t met Paddy, I didn’t know how much of a joy he was and how easy he was going to make [the scene], and all I saw was, you know, a 47-year-old man and me, I was a bit concerned."
The actress continued, "And having that outlet of the intimacy coordinator, to be able to talk everything through and not be shunned, or not feel awkward, or not feel like ‘Oh, this isn’t your job. I don’t want to make you feel uncomfortable but can I ask you…’ it was never any of that, it was just that open dialogue." Carey then added that the experience was in the end much better than she had expected as she said it was "a lot easier than I thought it was going to be."
