'One More Time': Blink-182 reunites after a DECADE for new album; Release date, tracklist and everything to know

In the words of Mark Hoppus, 'One More Time…' is undeniably "one of the best albums we've ever made." With their new music on the horizon, Blink-182 is poised to take fans on an emotional and exhilarating journey. Stay tuned for the release on October 20 and don't miss the title track dropping on September 21 at 10 a.m. ET. It's time to relive the magic of Blink-182, one more time.

Release date and title track

Blink-182 fans, the wait is almost over! The renowned trio has officially announced that 'One More Time…' will be released on October 20, 2023, via Columbia Records. But here's the cherry on top - the title track will be available for your listening pleasure on Thursday, September 21, at 10 a.m. ET. Set your alarms and get ready to dive into their new musical journey.

The band shared this exciting news through a nearly four-minute video montage. In the video, Blink-182 members - Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker - candidly discuss their personal journeys and the chaos that brought them together. This emotional chat was conducted by Apple Music's Zane Lowe, and the full interview will be available soon for fans to watch.

Tom DeLonge's candid thoughts

In the video, Tom DeLonge opens up about the band's history, describing Blink-182 as a way to bring happiness into the room. He reflects on the challenging times, including his departure from the group in 2015. DeLonge admits that he didn't want to hold his friends back from their musical pursuits and even contemplated giving up music entirely.

However, fate had different plans. When Mark Hoppus revealed his battle with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, in April 2022 he later announced he was cancer-free, which sparked a new hope for DeLonge. He realized that making music with his friends was the only path he wanted to pursue.

The video montage offers fans a glimpse of what to expect from the album. It includes snippets of three new songs, one of which is the emotional title track ballad. Travis Barker questions why it takes catastrophic events like plane crashes or health issues to reunite the band. The song lyrically addresses these traumas, with lines like, "I wish they told us it should take a sickness/ Or airplanes falling out the sky."

Mark Hoppus's struggles

Mark Hoppus discusses the challenges he faced during his cancer treatment. Chemotherapy took a toll on his vocal cords, leading him to work with a vocal coach to prepare for the band's Coachella performance earlier this year. Hoppus shares that when they're on stage together, they feel unstoppable and absolutely "crush" it.

According to a release, 'One More Time…' was recorded during the band's 2023 reunion tour, which kicked off with a surprise performance at Coachella Festival. The album, produced by Travis Barker, boasts a total of 17 new songs. It promises to capture the band at the peak of their creativity, weaving themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood.

Blink-182 already gave fans a taste of what's to come with the single "Edging," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart in November. It also dominated the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart.

