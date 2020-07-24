Selena Gomez shares a glimpse of her birthday celebrations; Shirtless Justin Bieber thanks Hailey for lit skin

Selena Gomez celebrated her 28th birthday this week. While the singer was MIA from social media on the occasion, she shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. On the other hand, Justin Bieber set the temperatures rising with his shirtless photos.

Selena Gomez has finally revealed what she was up to on her 28th birthday, well sorta revealed. Selena celebrated her birthday on July 22. The international singer was flooded with birthday wishes from friends and fans from across the world. While photos of the singer covered the internet, Selena gave fans a sneak peek at how she celebrated her special day. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker shared a post on Instagram with three polaroid pictures taken on her birthday.

In the photos, Selena sat on the floor wearing a metallic golden gown as she made her wish and blew the candles before she cut her birthday cake. In another photo, Selena was seen standing beside a "Happy Birthday Selena" balloon set up and smiling for the camera. Selena shared the photos with the caption, "Left my phone for most of yesterday to be present in the moment, but have been reading all of your posts today. Just wanted to say thank you for every single message- I feel so much love from y’all," before she added, "I love you guys so much and here’s to 28."

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber posed shirtless to flaunt his glowing skin. The singer posted a few shirtless mirror selfies and thanked Hailey Bieber for the lit skincare routine. The Yummy crooner flaunted his chest tattoos in the pictures. He also posted a slew of photos from a road trip. On the other hand, Hailey shared a video of Justin with their pet dog, making a puppy dog face. Check out all the photos below:

