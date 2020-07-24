  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Selena Gomez shares a glimpse of her birthday celebrations; Shirtless Justin Bieber thanks Hailey for lit skin

Selena Gomez celebrated her 28th birthday this week. While the singer was MIA from social media on the occasion, she shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. On the other hand, Justin Bieber set the temperatures rising with his shirtless photos.
7095 reads Mumbai
Selena Gomez shares a glimpse of her birthday celebrations; Shirtless Justin Bieber thanks Hailey for lit skinSelena Gomez shares a glimpse of her birthday celebrations; Shirtless Justin Bieber thanks Hailey for lit skin
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Selena Gomez has finally revealed what she was up to on her 28th birthday, well sorta revealed. Selena celebrated her birthday on July 22. The international singer was flooded with birthday wishes from friends and fans from across the world. While photos of the singer covered the internet, Selena gave fans a sneak peek at how she celebrated her special day. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker shared a post on Instagram with three polaroid pictures taken on her birthday. 

In the photos, Selena sat on the floor wearing a metallic golden gown as she made her wish and blew the candles before she cut her birthday cake. In another photo, Selena was seen standing beside a "Happy Birthday Selena" balloon set up and smiling for the camera. Selena shared the photos with the caption, "Left my phone for most of yesterday to be present in the moment, but have been reading all of your posts today. Just wanted to say thank you for every single message- I feel so much love from y’all," before she added, "I love you guys so much and here’s to 28." 

Check out the photos below: 

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber posed shirtless to flaunt his glowing skin. The singer posted a few shirtless mirror selfies and thanked Hailey Bieber for the lit skincare routine. The Yummy crooner flaunted his chest tattoos in the pictures. He also posted a slew of photos from a road trip. On the other hand, Hailey shared a video of Justin with their pet dog, making a puppy dog face. Check out all the photos below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement