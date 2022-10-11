Shantaram EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Hunnam on his 'dream month' in India, falling for its food and culture

In a roundtable joint interview with Charlie Hunnam and Shubham Saraf, Pinkvilla got a chance to ask Hunnam about forming a connection with India while shooting for Shantaram and his experience of spending time in the country after the show was greenlit. Considering a major chunk of the shooting of Shantaram took place during the pandemic, despite its peculiar setting of early 1980s Bombay, the show could not be shot in India. As for Hunnam though, the actor reveals how his biggest connection to the country was formed via Gregory David Robert's writing.

Gregory David Roberts' best-selling novel Shantaram was in talks for film and TV adaptation since years and finally, an episodic re-telling of the epic tale is set to release on AppleTV+ with Charlie Hunnam in lead. The actor best known for starring in Sons of Anarchy takes on the complicated role of Lin, an Australian convict who flees to India.

'Most exciting exposure to India'

Charlie Hunnam recalled how his "deepest" and most exciting exposure to India was through Shantaram. Speaking about his reaction to reading the book, the actor said, "In the last 15 years my deepest exposure or most exciting exposure to India was actually through reading Shantaram about seven-eight years ago and then I became obsessed with the book, obsessed with the idea of being a part of the creative team to be able to bring it to life." Charlie is not only the lead actor but also a producer on the upcoming show.

Spending a 'dream month' in India

Before taking on his role as Lin, who finds himself fascinated with the beauty of India after he flees from Australia to get lost in the crowds and away from his past, Hunnam himself also planned a trip to the country and revealed how he experienced its culture first hand before the show went on the floors. The actor said, "My partner and I went to India and had just a dream month there where we showed up and only had a hotel room for the first night in Mumbai and then we just wanted to be footloose and fancy-free and go wherever and see whatever India wanted t show us. It was really like an amazing trip and I fell madly in love with the people, the geography, with the culture, the food, everything. So, I was really upset that we weren't able to shoot in India."

While a majority of the show was shot in Thailand, Hunnam did admit that one iteration of the show was shot in Bhopal and Mumbai and Indore. The actor also added that despite their wish to return to the country to shoot more, it was the spread of the Delta virus variant at the time that stopped them from shooting in India again. Although, Charlie further added how his own experience of spending time in India helped him saying, "I'm so grateful that I got to spend that time and get a sense of my own relationship with the country so that I wasn't just showing up having never been there in Thailand and having to pretend like I knew what was going on."