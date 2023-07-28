Talulah Riley, Elon Musk’s two-time ex-wife, announces engagement to actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Talulah Riley, Elon Musk's ex-wife, is starting a new chapter in her life. She happily announced her engagement to actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster. This comes after two years of dating, during which they have grown closer and built a strong bond. The couple's romantic relationship gained attention after they were seen together at the British Academy Film Awards 2022 Gala Dinner. This confirmed their status as more than just co-stars.

Love finds Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster's romance began to blossom in March 2021 while working on the FX series 'Pistol,' where they portrayed an on-screen couple. Despite initially being friends and co-workers, their feelings for each other deepened over time, leading them to embrace love in a mutual realization. Their relationship was later confirmed at a public event, where they walked the red carpet together, radiating happiness and affection.

Talulah Riley's hope for marriage

Despite her past experiences with marriage, Talulah Riley has retained her belief in the institution. She expresses her love for marriage and admits to envisioning settling down again in the future. Along with her aspirations for marriage, Riley also shares her desire to have a family, with hopes for two or three children.

Elon Musk and Talulah Riley's relationship

Elon Musk and Talulah Riley had a tumultuous relationship, marrying and divorcing twice in the early to mid-2010s. They first married in 2010, but divorced in 2012, with Musk citing falling out of love and the difficulties in their marriage. Surprisingly, they reconciled and remarried in 2013, only to divorce again in 2016 after living separately for six months. Despite this rollercoaster, the ex-couple has maintained a close and amicable friendship. Both have publicly praised each other, expressing deep love and connection. Riley even described Musk as a great friend who looks out for her, showing that their bond endures beyond marriage.

As Talulah Riley embarks on a new journey with Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Elon Musk continues his own ventures in the realm of romance. Following his split from Riley, Musk has been in the public eye for his relationships with high-profile figures such as Amber Heard and musician Grimes. He has expanded his family, welcoming children into the world with different partners. While each pursues their respective paths, Talulah Riley's engagement marks a new beginning, and Musk's life continues to be shaped by his ventures in business and love.

