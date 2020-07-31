  • facebook
'Torn' Kim Kardashian 'moving towards divorce' from Kanye West; KUWTK star feels she has 'tried everything'

Kim Kardashian is reportedly "torn" with the ongoing events involving her husband. The reality star is said to be "moving towards a divorce."
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's future still remains uncertain. The star couple has been on the rocks and it has been public since Kanye's emotional rant during his first presidential rally. News about their possible divorce has been making the headlines. The couple recently reunited on Monday after Kim travelled to Cody, Wyoming. The photos revealed the reality star in tears. Days after the episode, sources have now revealed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is "moving towards a divorce."

The insider told People magazine that the 39-year-old star feels she "has tried everything" with Kanye. The source said, "Kim is very torn. The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers.”

The source said that Kim hasn't been "getting back what she needs from Kanye." The grapevine also added Kim "was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye." The report also added that West wants to make the marriage work. While he has apologised to Kim on Twitter a few days after he went on a bizarre rant, he has reportedly taken any steps to mend the relationship. "He doesn't seem to get what she is saying. He hasn't changed anything that she told him needs to change," the source said. 

As for Kanye's presidential run, Kim has reportedly urged the rapper to forgo running for the post this time and focus on his mental health. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

