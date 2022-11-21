Ajith Kumar's family pics go viral, here's how he celebrated wife Shalini's birthday with kids

Shalini and Ajith celebrated her birthday on Sunday. In the pic, Ajith can be posing with wife Shalini in bright smiles. While Shalini wore an orange dress, the Valimai looks uber cool in casuals. They also posed for a photo with their children – daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik – as Shalini cut two massive birthday cakes.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini are one of the most popular and loveable couples in the South film industry. Although the couple are on social media, their pics often take up space on the internet and go viral. Now, a few pics of Ajith as he celebrated his wife Shalini's birthday along with his family have surfaced on social media and fans are going berserk.

Their fans took to social media platforms to share the picture and are calling the two the best pair of Kollywood.

Ajith and Shalini's love story

Ajith Kumar and Shalini met each other on the sets of their film Amarkalam in 1999 but it was a particular scene that got butterflies for each other. Ajith accidentally cut her hand with a knife and ended up hurting her. He took care of Shalini during the entire film’s shoot while the latter’s heart melted like butter. Amid a lot of speculation about their relationship, the couple decided to tie the knot in 2000.

Upcoming projects

Ajith Kumar is busy shooting right now for the final schedule of his highly-awaited drama Thunivu, made under the direction of filmmaker H Vinoth. The project marks the Veeram star's third collaboration with the filmmaker after the Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Additionally, Thunivu will see Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran in pivotal roles. The venture has been backed by Boney Kapoor, who also financed his last release, Valimai. According to reports, Thunivu will hit the cinema halls for Pongal 2023.

Recently, there were rumours that Ajith Kumar for the first time will promote his Thunivu but it was later clarified that he won't be attending promotional events. After rumours about him attending the film's event went viral, the actor’s publicist tweeted the actor’s quote that read, "A good film is a promotion by itself!! Unconditional Love! Ajith."

Ajith Kumar will start shooting for his 62nd project, which has been tentatively titled AK 62, in January. The project, which is helmed by Vignesh Shivan, is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

