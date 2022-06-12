Upasana Kamineni reacts to designer Prathyusha Garimella's demise: Karmic baggage passes through lifetimes

RRR star Ram Charan's better half Upasana Kamineni is shocked by the untimely demise of the celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella.

Posting a picture with her good friend on Twitter, the star wife penned an emotional note on the micro-blogging site, "My bestie my dearest friend. Gone too soon - Upset/ Pissed / Sad She had the best of everything, career, friends & family - yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident, truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace." Stylist shravya Varma also penned a note on social media.

Check out the post below:

Prathyusha Garimella's lifeless body was found at her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad yesterday. She was found lying in the bathroom and her mortal remains have been shifted to Osmania hospital for post-mortem examination. She is speculated to have died by suicide. The police have seized a carbon monoxide cylinder from her bedroom and are carrying out a further probe on her demise under suspicious circumstances.

According to the police report, the designer left her residence on 10 June, claiming that she would stay at her friend's house. However, when her father tried to call her, there was no response. Around noon, the victim's father received a call from the watchman of her boutique, informing him that her daughter was not responding to the doorbell.

Prathyusha Garimella, who created her label Prathyusha Garimella has worked with many top Tollywood and Bollywood stars in her career. She was credited with designing outfits for Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran, Huma Qureshi, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Gauahar Khan, and Neha Dhupia among others.

