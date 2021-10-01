4 Trendy nail art ideas to try at home before 2021 ends

We all love long nails and trendy nail art. But this lockdown has made us sit at home. Are you also missing getting your nails done? Well, many new nail art trends have come up. If you are also getting FOMO, then we are here to help you out.

Here are a few nail art styles that you must try at home, and we have a step to step guide as well. These styles are super trendy and look amazing on your nails.

Ombre Nails

This is a quite popular nail art style for a very long time. However, this is a classic style and never gets old. It is a combination of two or more colours blended together, forming a gradient effect. It can be done with textures, glitters, etc.

Steps to do it:

- Apply a clear base nail paint on your nails and let them dry.

- Now apply beige colour to your nails and let them dry completely.

- Take a small sponge and put the beige and yellow nail paint in horizontal lines side by side.

- Now dab the sponge onto your nail. Remember, the base nail paint colour must be facing the top.

- Let it dry and repeat the sponge process until you get bright ombre shades. Do let them dry completely in between.

- Top it off with a transparent gel top coat to get a proper finish.

Pastel Nails

Pastel nails are a chic way to add colours without extra oomph. You can wear them with all your outfit without thinking twice. You can try various designs and styles with it even.

Steps to do it:

- All you need is pastel colour nail polish.

- Apply different pastel shades on different nails.

- Top it off with a transparent gel coat and voila.

- You can also try different variations with ombre, half nails, etc.

Floral Nails

These are quite a trend this year. Many variations with flowers and colours and styles have been seen. There are many tricks to try this nail art. It is perfect for fall as you can customise it in your own way.

Steps to do it:

- Apply a yellow colour to 3 nails leaving the two in between.

- Then apply white on the 2 nails left in the middle.

- Using a toothpick, take the nail paint and draw the design. You can also use a thin brush or nail art tools if you have those.

- Top it with a gel transparent polish and complete the nail art.

- You can change it accordingly with different colours, styles, stickers, etc.

Coloured French Tips

You must have tried the basic french tips many times. But now coloured tips are all in trend. Even the Bollywood celebs are seen with various coloured tips.

Steps to do it:

- Apply transparent base polish on your nail.

- Take the blue nail paint and apply it on the tips till you want. Use manicure french tips tape for perfect tips.

- The girl drawing is completely optional. Even simple french tips look amazing.

- Top it off with transparent gel polish.​

- You can play with colours, glitters, etc.

These were a few nail art styles that are trendy and easy to do at home. All you need is to unleash your creativity. There are so many style variations in all of these nail art.

Go try them out and tell us in the comments when you do.

