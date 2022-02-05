4 Ways how running can uplift your mood

You run to improve your cardiovascular health, build muscle and on occasion, to compensate for that extra slice of chocolate cake. But did you know that by caring for your body, you're also caring for your mind? As you continue to push yourself harder and faster for the run, your body begins to produce endorphins. These hormones act as a stimulant in the body, causing what many refer to as a "natural high."

Here are 4 ways on how running can boost your mood.

1. Running improves stress management

It slows the release of stress hormones like cortisol, which can help you avoid big spikes in stress and anxiety. Running trains you to deal with daily stress and challenges without panicking. You will feel less stressed as you stop overthinking. This is due to the fact that running can immediately reduce activity in the frontal cortex. As a result, running is the simplest and healthiest way to get away from the daily grind.

2. Running increases productivity

Increased productivity is noticeable within a few weeks of starting an exercise programme. Exercise boosts your energy, combats stress, combats fatigue, and improves your overall well-being. When you're happy and energised, you're more efficient and effective at all aspects of your life. It's much easier to focus on what you're doing. This will increase your productivity and allow you to accomplish more in less time.

3. Running boosts self-confidence

When you run on a regular basis, you'll notice that you're making progress. Some runners find that when they consistently meet their pace or mileage goals, or beat a personal record, their self-esteem improves. Also, the toned look that comes from running raises your confidence levels. So, if you're an adult with low self-esteem, go for a run and watch your confidence soar.

4. Running prevents cognitive decline

Running activates the brain area responsible for executive functions such as attention control, working memory, and cognitive flexibility. It will assist you in staying focused on your objectives. Maintaining physical fitness can assist in keeping blood flowing normally to brain tissue, reducing the risk of damage or deterioration.

So, the next time you're struggling to get out of bed for your morning run or considering skipping the gym, think about all the benefits you'll reap from head to toe.

