4 Ways to give subtle hints of your fondness to someone

There are many moments in life when we come across people we like and who uniquely appeal to us. We feel attracted to them but cannot directly express our fondness for them to their face. At such times giving subtle hints from your body language can do the trick. This is especially helpful for those people who are too shy to openly say it.

So we have for you some easy ways by which you can give hints to a particular person of your liking for them without openly saying what’s in your heart.

Compliment them often

Everyone loves getting compliments. It makes them feel loved, liked, and noticed. So if you want to subtly express your furnace to someone then the easiest way is to compliment them every now and then.

Show interest in their passion

There must be something that they are passionate about, be it football, dance, singing or anything else, show your interest in their passion and hobbies and they will definitely get the hint of your likeness for them.

Initiate a conversation with them

A great way to express your liking to someone is by initiating a conversation with them. This will help them know that you are interested in talking to them or were thinking of them while sending them the message.

Maintain eye contact

If you are an introvert and are too shy to start a conversation with them or shower them with compliments, you can always maintain eye contact with them. Prolonged eye contact is a great way of showing your interest in someone and letting them know your feelings for them.

