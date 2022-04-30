Cancer to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs who hate having house guests come over

One of the best parts of having best friends is the warm hospitality you receive even when you drop by unannounced at their place. It is probably the one place where you feel just as comfortable as you are in your own home. While most star signs love having their friends over, there are certain exceptions. So, today we take a sneak peek at zodiac signs who hate having house guests come over.

Cancer

A cancer treats their home like a holy sanctum. They like to be left alone for hours at a time and spend a happy few hours curled up with a good book and a tasty snack. Their home is often in perfect balance, with smell from a diffuser, the aroma of fresh laundry and spot-free surfaces. Having guests over threatens to change this, which they despise.

Libra

Another zodiac sign who couldn’t be more polite or hospitable is Libra. But the truth is they prefer to be left well alone. They adore their spouse and kids, but like to keep their circle small. They avoid overstaying their welcome when they visit a friend and expect people to make a quick exit from their own home as well.

Scorpio

Probably the only zodiac sign who hates having a house guest but has no problem being a house guest to others is Scorpio. They are often found staying with a friend too long or raiding their fridge despite requests not to. They can be slightly selfish, which deters them from extending such hospitality to others.

Aries

Aries adore cleaning their abode and keeping it in impeccable condition. But this is not for the purpose of entertaining guests. They detest having people around who may mess up the table, lounge on their bed or stay sprawled on the furniture for most of the day. It can be safe to say that they tolerate only short-term guests.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

