Cancer to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who are open-minded and generous bosses

In a corporate workplace there are several individuals who tend to make your life a living hell. This could be an annoying superior who expects you to tackle some of their workload or even a boss who steals credit for your ideas. However, certain zodiac signs are adept at creating a positive vibe at work due to their generous nature and open-mindedness. So, take a look at zodiac signs who are unprejudiced and generous bosses.

Taurus

A never say die attitude and an extraordinarily strong work ethic make Taurus wonderful bosses. They are open-minded and often lend an ear to listen to personal situations or crisis that employees are dealing with. They then devote their time to take over some of their duties so the co-worker can rest easy.

Libra

There’s no better boss than Libra when it comes to being erudite, yet professional. They never burden anyone else with their work and always complete it 100 per cent come what may. They are generous in giving employees credit for their ideas and open-handedly promote them or give out great rewards for good work.

Leo

Although Leos are strict disciplinarians, they are also benevolent souls who are generous to their teams in the office. You can trust these bosses to pay for the team lunch and always think up fun ways to banish boredom at the workplace. They are also open-minded enough to hear people out when it comes to work conflicts to swiftly resolve them.

Cancer

Some of the kindest superiors are Cancers who go out of their way to make fellow employees feel comfortable at work. They also generously devote their time to ensure co-workers handle less than their share of responsibilities. You can always count on Cancerians for pulling an all-nighter at work so the rest of the team doesn’t work overtime.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

