Leo to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who are bad house guests

A lot of Indian households believe that guests are akin to God and must be welcomed in one’s home with the principle ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Yet, not every guest makes it easy for their hosts to subscribe to this notion. From not flushing down their business, to overstaying their welcome, there are tons of things that a person can do which makes them an annoying house guest. So, take a look at 4 zodiac signs that have a tendency to be poor house guests.

Leo

Few things can be more annoying than a guest who shows up unexpectedly. But you can count on Leo to always surprise you with their unanticipated arrival. While their motive may be to thrill you with their presence, you may find the moment inopportune and the arrival ill-timed, which may hamper your schedule and disrupt your personal life. They may also tend to overstay their welcome causing you to request them to leave.

Gemini

While most parents are accommodating of every type of house guest, it is common courtesy to show up with a small present if you plan on an extended stay. You can trust Gemini to avoid these social graces, however, as they may visit you for lengthy periods and expected to be served every meal at their convenience. Heaven help those who expect flowers or a bottle of wine from Gemini when they visit, for they shall be sorely disappointed.

Sagittarius

A good house guest offers to aid the host with food preparation especially if they have arrived with a large party. However, when Sagittarius visits friends or relatives, they truly expect to relax, so you cannot count on them to carry in dishes laden with food or even help you serve some beverages to all the other guests.

Cancer

Probably the warmest houseguest, Cancer may be pleasant most of the time. But they do have some infuriating traits that may just drive you up the wall. As this water sign is a clean freak, they would point out all the areas that are dusty or smell musty in your home. You can also be irritated by their critical nature and self-righteousness.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

