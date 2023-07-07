Deadpool 3: Is Ryan Reynolds bringing new avatar for the movie? Movie set pics LEAKED

New pictures coming out of the Deadpool 3 set show a slight change in Ryan Reynold's character's costume. Deadpool 3 is currently being shot in the United Kingdom with the star of the franchise, Ryan Reynolds. The star announced the third installment of his hit franchise on his YouTube channel, alongside the Australian powerhouse Huge Jackman.

Jackman is all set to make a big comeback to Marvel through Deadpool 3, he'll be reprising his role as the Wolverine. The Australian actor last played the beloved character in the 2017 movie 'Logan'.

A New Deadpool costume?

The pictures coming out of the set show Reynolds wearing a more saturated red color attire compared to the last two installments. Even though most of the costume design is similar to its predecessors, the brighter red color is definitely a contrast to previous films.

Deadpool 3 will be the 1st installment of the film which will be under the Marvel labels, and it will be released as a part of Marvel's phase 5. After months of snippets from the cast and crew of the movie, the shooting is finally underway in the UK. And, it is rumored that the shooting is taking place on the island due to Reynold's commitments to his football team, Wrexham AFC.

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the film will feature the reprisal of several beloved characters. Leslie Uggams will once again grace the screen as Wade's roommate, the spirited Blind Al. Karan Soni will return as the endearingly timid taxi driver, Dopinder, and many others. Deadpool 3 is all set to release in theaters on May 4th, 2024.