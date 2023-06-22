Missing Titanic submarine: Why is Netflix criticized over freediving documentary ‘The Deepest Breath’?

OceanGate's submersible Titan has been swirling in the news ever since its descent on Sunday. The submarine carrying the crew of five people went on expedition to see the wreckage of the Titanic. However, the submersible lost communication with the Polar prince, the support ship one hour and forty-five minutes into the dive. The rescue mission started when the submarine didn’t resurface at the scheduled time. The search mission for the missing Titan submarine has been expanded with more ships and aircrafts joining the US-Canadian rescue efforts.

Amid all this, Netflix has released the trailer of a freediving documentary titled, The Deepest Breath. It showcases the life story of Alessia Zecchini, who holds the current world record of freediving. However, Netflix has been receiving social media backlash because of the same. Here is everything to know.

Netflix faces social media criticism

Netflix has been on the receiving end of the social media backlash after it released the trailer of a new freediving documentary amid the ongoing rescue mission for the missing Titan submarine.

The trailer of the freediving documentary ‘The Deepest Breath’ was released on June 20, 2023. There are several instances from the video clip which shows Alessia Zecchini diving deep into the ocean or a diver getting resuscitated after the competition. Freediving is a diving technique which follows natural breath-holding rather than any other gear. The clip also features heavy breathing sounds.

Many people questioned the streaming giant’s timing of the deep-sea-related release as the search of the missing submarine is one the way. One user commented “Probably not the best timing for this. Another added, “The timing of this is the worst.”The third user wrote, “Wow epic timing, and not in a good way. Who decided this was going up?”

The rescue operation of the missing Titan submersible is well underway. Though the submersible had a 96-hour emergency supply of oxygen onboard, the company informed that it could run out by Thursday morning.

