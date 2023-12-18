PICS: Ranveer Singh gets two wax figures at London's Madame Tussauds museum; calls it ‘unforgettable moment’

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. His filmography is a testament to his excellence in his craft. While the actor has received several accolades and appreciation for his proficiency in his work, adding another feather to his hat, Ranveer Singh launched two figures of himself at the prestigious Madame Tussaud’s Museum in London.

Ranveer Singh gets two wax figures in Madame Tussaud’s Museum

Today, on December 18, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and crafted a carousel of pictures revealing his two wax statues at the coveted Madame Tussaud’s Museum in London. While sharing the joyous news with his social media family, the actor penned a heartwarming caption alongside.

In a long note, he expressed, “Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world’s most famous & prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London’s famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there.”

Take a look:

He further continues writing in the caption, “Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment.”

In an official statement shared, the elated charismatic star expressed his happiness on the same and called it an ‘incredible moment’ to be with his mother to launch his own figures at Madame Tussauds London. He stated, “It feels like life has come full circle today. I remember reading in wonderment about this mythical, magical place as a kid, going through my Mum’s early pictures with popular celebrities’ figurines here and wondering what this place is all about.”

“Today, being immortalized as a figure in the company of such esteemed individuals is a remarkably proud feeling for me and for my family. There is a lot for me to be thankful about this year and I am so grateful for everything,” he further added.

Notably, the actor himself was involved throughout the creative process and specifically chose the distinct looks and styling for his figures. The London figure pays homage to Ranveer’s culture and heritage with the neon sherwani. The eye-catching outfit includes hundreds of individually sewn embellishments and flamboyant leopard head shoulder detail, tied together with a triple-layered diamond and pearl necklace and eight large gemstone set rings.

On the other hand, the Singapore figure dons a gorgeous custom tuxedo featuring a velvet blazer with floral embellishments.

