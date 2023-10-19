The Archies song Sunoh OUT: Agastya Nanda croons beautifully, Suhana Khan moves in skates in Riverdale

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. It marks the debut of most of its lead actors including Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda among others. Today, the makers released a song from the film titled Sunoh.

The Archies song Sunoh is out

Today, on October 19th, the makers of The Archies dropped its song titled Sunoh on the internet. The soothing upbeat song is picturized on Agastya Nanda who is lip-syncing on it with other boys. We then get a glimpse of Suhana Khan arriving at Riverdale where she moves around the place in skates. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor can be seen strolling around the picture-esque location on her bicycle. The over two-minute-long song gives us a sneak peek into all the major characters from the film. Sunoh has been sung by Tejas, Shivam Mahadevan, Dot and composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders. Javed Akhtar has written the lyrics.

Check out the song!

About The Archies

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Zoya, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. It is based on the eponymous American comic book series. It stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. The film is slated to release on Netflix on December 7 this year. The production of the film started back in April 2022 and the cast was announced in May. The teaser of the film was launched in June this year which was followed by a dance performance from its lead actors.

Meanwhile, Zoya was recently involved in the crime thriller web series Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma. She also directed some episodes of the second season of Made In Heaven with her collaborator Reema Kagti.

