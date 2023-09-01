Suits spinoff Pearson Revived: Release date, where to watch, and more

Just as Suits is making waves across the internet, the makers saw an opportunity to bank on this popularity. This week, streaming giant Peocock announced that it will be bringing back the Suits spinoff story, Pearson. The show, starring Gina Torres, is now available on Peacock, and the streaming platform hopes that the newfound popularity of Suits on Netflix will lead viewers to discover Pearson, which is not accessible on Netflix. Without taking much of your time, here is everything to know about the new show and its streaming details.

What is Pearson about?

Pearson is a political drama series that premiered in 2019 as a spin-off of the popular show Suits. It stars Gina Torres, who reprises her role as Jessica Pearson. The show follows Jessica Pearson as she enters the world of Chicago politics, dealing with complex issues and challenges. Despite a promising start, Pearson was canceled after just one season.

The cast includes Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, and Isabel Arraiza. While the series received mixed reviews, Gina Torres's commanding performance was a standout feature. But the reason behind the cancelation of the show as not mentioned. It turns out that the show could not touch the popularity of Suits.

Peacock's decision to add Pearson to its library is an attempt to attract Netflix subscribers who may have recently enjoyed Suits. Suits, the parent show, spent six weeks at the top of Nielsen's streaming charts earlier this summer. It even set a Nielsen streaming record for acquired programming, garnering 3.1 billion viewing minutes in a single week across Netflix and Peacock.

Pearson: Release date, and where to watch

As we write, the show is live on Peacock, the NBC Universal streaming service. The show was released back this week, and fans are already searching for it. On the other hand, there is no word of any new Suits season to be in the works. Maker Aaron Korsh was quick to mention in one of his latest interviews that Suits will not be coming back anytime soon. All updates on the show will be found right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more on this.

ALSO READ: Before exiting royalty, here's how Meghan Markle exited Suits; DEETs Inside