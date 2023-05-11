5 Times Alia Bhatt rooted for Gucci with her stellar outfits and bags

Hello world, we are now officially in the Gucci-Alia Bhatt world. We woke up to the good news from Gucci and the actress. Raha's mother put India on the world's sartorial map again and this calls for *drum rolls*. May the shining light always be in your favor, Bhatt. She is now the first Indian to have been roped in as the Italian luxury fashion brand's global ambassador. Let their new collections and banners roll in.

The RRR actress will head to Seoul soon for Gucci's Cruise 2024 runway show which is slated to be held next week on Tuesday, May 16. The brand was founded in Florence, Italy, in 1921 by Guccio Gucci. It has since become one of the world's leading fashion houses and is renowned for a wide range of products, including handbags, wallets, shoes, clothing, jewelry, and fragrances. Its iconic logo, featuring the interlocking double Gs, has become a statement of luxury and sophistication. Over the years, this swanky brand has collaborated with various artists, designers, and celebrities, further cementing its status as a fashion powerhouse. It has also expanded into other areas, such as home decor and beauty products.

May is all kind of lucky for Alia and we cannot be happier. She never ceases to amaze and her Met Gala 2023 debut in a custom ivory gown was enough to prove us right. Should we weigh in - why did we not see this coming? It wasn't just off-late that she was spotted in Gucci's outfits and bags. Her airport looks including the most recent, pre-gala time and when she was pregnant in 2022 offered subtle hints that we have clearly ignored. Here is a couple of Heart of Stone actress' looks from the past to give you a Throwback Thursday list of the times that proved she's truly Gucci's chic-est girl!

5 Times Alia Bhatt went on a Gucci-high in style

What does true joy in the Summer look like? Flower print. There are countless variations of floral prints, ranging from dainty and delicate to bold and tropical. The 30-year-old picked out a coordinated and printed pajama set in which she traveled and cost Rs 2 lakh. She accessorized her look with a Saint Laurent tote bag and nude-toned strappy heels. Tip: Opt for pajamas made from lightweight and breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen, or bamboo. These materials allow better airflow and help keep you cool during warm summer nights.

It's giving peak pink and chic. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania in a Rs 2,30,000 (Approx.) chiffon ruffle dress which was sheer and bore ruffles. And, you can always add additional layers or choose tops with less sheer fabric. Here's what Alia and her stylist did - she wore it with black denim pants and a waistcoat. Her look for movie promotions also included accessories such as rings, hoop earrings, and Christian Louboutin embellished pumps.

Advertisement

Beige baby, glam baby. She recently took a flight to Dubai and was lensed in an athleisure outfit. We approve of it as well because athleisure is all about combining comfort, functionality, and style. Experiment with different combinations of athletic and leisure pieces to create a personalized summer athleisure look that suits your activities. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress put on her Rs 1,62,147.15 monogram printed track Adidas x Gucci pants and teamed them with a tank top and a cropped shacket. She added a Rs 2,04,068.70 Jumbo GG black tote bag and sneakers to her airport look. The coolest girl!

Let's get into the mini mania ft. A diva who loves all things cute. Black mini bags are versatile and timeless accessories that can complement a variety of outfits. Pay heed to details like hardware finishes and embellishments that can elevate the overall aesthetic of the bag. Recently, she stepped out to watch a movie with her family and we saw her in a denim-on-denim casual outfit styled with the GG Marmont bag. Defined by a chevron pattern, gold-toned double G hardware, zipper closure, and a chain strap, it retails at Rs 76,227.64 (approx.)

Birthday Princess in monochrome. Do you remember the Pisces girls' look? She rang in her big day surrounded by her family dressed in a monochrome outfit. She layered off her Rs 197,346 Wool-jacquard cape over a ribbed turtleneck jumper and styled it also with black pants and heeled boots. Capes have made a resurgence in the fashion world, offering a chic and dramatic alternative to traditional outerwear. Does Alia's cape number look like a blazer? A cape blazer ideally combines the structure of a blazer with the flowy silhouette of a cape. It can instantly elevate your office or evening attire. Pair it with a pencil skirt or tailored trousers for a powerful and fashion-forward look. When styling capes, consider the overall balance of your outfit. Play around with different lengths, fabrics, and styles to find the ones that give into your requirements.

Advertisement

Which is your most favourite look? Drop your answer in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Did you love Alia Bhatt’s The Laundry Room Pisces printed tee? The cost might pinch your pocket