Dolly Parton wants Jim Carrey in her upcoming biopic; Here's why

Dolly Parton wants to let the world in on the secrets. In a recent chat on Mr Nashville Talks, via Just Jared, Dolly revealed that she was in the works of turning her life into a movie or a Broadway show. The country superstar has lived a long and surely interesting life in showbiz with more than 5 decades in the industry.

During the interview, Dolly disclosed that she had already started working on her Broadway musical and was "really far out ahead of that" but then the pandemic started and it changed her mind in a lot of ways which also affected her outlook on her own life. She went on and added, "I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I’m thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature.' Dolly noted that she was in talks about turning her feature into a musical one, it only makes sense for a musical legend's story.

Interestingly, Dolly also revealed that she even had an actress in mind who might portray her accurately, she noted, "I love Kristin Chenoweth. She’s just absolutely fantastic," and added that Chenoweth was according to her the "ideal person" for her film adaptation. Dolly then mused that given her long career they would have to hire at least three different Parton avatars who would portray her "like a little Dolly and a middle Dolly and then the older one."

Meanwhile, the music sensation also mentioned who she thought would make a great Porter Wagoner, her one-time music partner, "You know who would make a great Porter, though, in all seriousness?" She continued, "Jim Carrey."

