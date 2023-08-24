Is Britney Spears thinking of reuniting with her father after conservatorship amid rumors of his worsening health?

Britney Spears has been in the news since last week because of the news of her divorce from Sam Asghari. But recently there have been rumors going around that the pop star might be thinking of reconciling with dad as his health worsens with time. For the unversed, Jamie Spears was the man who was responsible for putting and keeping the pop princess under his conservatorship for over a decade, where all of the singer's finances and life decisions were under his control. Here's what the sources had to say.

Is Britney Spears thinking of reconciling with her father?

According to a report by TMZ, Britney Spears is in talks about reconnecting with her father, Jamie Spears. Insiders close to the situation have allegedly informed TMZ that, following her separation from Sam Asghari approximately three weeks ago, the singer has expressed a desire to mend her relationship with her father. Apparently, Jamie's recent health struggles have worsened. Reportedly he's been sick for some time now, with multiple hospital visits spanning several months. As per the source, the 41-year-old doesn't want to regret anything.

As reported by TMZ, Jamie was admitted to the hospital a few months back due to concerns about his kidneys. However, the root cause turned out to be related to his knees. Spears' dad had undergone knee replacement surgery 16 years ago, and it appears that he encountered a severe infection in that area. Scheduled for another surgery on Friday, medical professionals are set to address the issue by working with the knee implants and attempting to eliminate the infection.

New sources close to Britney Spears deny the claims

A new insider who claims to have a closer knowledge of what's happening with the star talked to Page Six. They told the outlet that the claims made about the star are untrue, and cannot be far from the truth, saying "It’s just not true. Britney is on a healing journey, but a reconciliation with Jamie is not in the cards."

Meanwhile, reportedly Spears' brother Bryan is helping out the singer through her divorce. An insider told Page Six, "He’s been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist."

